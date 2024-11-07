Eunice Akinwande Honoured For Exceptional Contribution To Agriculture, Food Security In Nigeria

Share

In a ceremony that celebrated women’s resilience and contributions to Nigeria’s food security, Mrs Akinwande Eunice Moninuola, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eunifes Joelam International Limited, was honoured with the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture award during the 2024 AbleGodWomen Conference.

The conference, led by Ambassador Ogundeyi Oluwafunmilayo, was attended by dignitaries, agricultural experts, and women leaders across Nigeria who are committed to the empowerment and progress of women in the agricultural sector.

Mrs Akinwande’s journey in the agricultural sector has been nothing short of inspiring.

Born on July 13, 1963, her interest in farming began at a young age when she attended Ajebo Community High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Under the guidance of a Ghanaian Agricultural teacher, she developed a passion for poultry farming, which eventually became the foundation of her career.

Determined to challenge stereotypes and empower women in agriculture, she pursued a degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State marking the start of her commitment to self-sufficiency and food security.

Her career has spanned in both public service and private enterprise, significantly impacting Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

During her tenure as the Assistant Director of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Akinwande spearheaded multiple programmes aimed at empowering women through training in crop production, fish farming, and food processing.

Her initiatives helped countless women achieved financial independence, creating a legacy that continues to inspire many within the ministry.

Transitioning to the private sector, the 61-year-old founded Eunifes Joelam International Limited, a company that has become a leader in agricultural production, food processing, and packaging in Nigeria.

Her company produces certified Ofada rice, virgin and hot-pressed coconut oil, processed fish, and packaged vegetables, serving both local and international markets.

Eunifes Joelam is also known for its range of spices and herbal remedies, which support wellness and health, reinforcing Akinwande’s dedication to quality and sustainability.

Her impact also extends beyond business, as she continues to support women entrepreneurs through organizations like the Country Women Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Association of Women in Agriculture.

She has, however, facilitated access to grants and funding for many women, enabling them to rise from poverty to self-sufficiency and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s agricultural sector and economy.

Her participation in global conferences, including the She Trade in Commonwealth Global event in the United Kingdom (UK) and her membership with The Institute of Foods Technologist ( IFT), USA has opened international markets for Nigerian women and exposed them to innovative agricultural practices.

The award ceremony recognized not only her achievements but also her future aspirations.

Eunifes Joelam International Limited is committed to expanding its operations in food production, packaging, and export.

The company is actively pursuing partnerships with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to tap into global markets, furthering its reach and impact on Nigeria’s food security.

Additionally, Akinwande is dedicated to investing in research and youth training programs to drive innovation in agriculture.

Receiving the award, Akinwande expressed her gratitude to God and Ambassador Oluwafunmilayo for recognizing her work.

She emphasized the importance of supporting women in agriculture and prayed that AbleGodWomen would continue to expand its influence, not only in Lagos but across Nigeria and beyond, in driving food security and economic growth.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and resilience of women in agriculture.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to be part of a movement that uplifts women.

“Through agriculture, we can not only sustain our communities but also create pathways for self-sufficiency and stability,” Akinwande said.

The conference also marked the launch of an ambitious agricultural training program for 77,000 Nigerian women, set to commence in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Representatives from each Nigerian state participated in a selection process, choosing Kaduna as the starting point for this groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing women’s agricultural skills and productivity.

Eunice Akinwande’s journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young women looking to enter the agricultural sector.

Her story illustrates how dedication, knowledge, and the right support can help women overcome obstacles, create self-sustaining careers, and make a meaningful impact on food security.

As she continues to lead and innovate, her legacy is a powerful testament to the transformative role of women in ensuring food security and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

