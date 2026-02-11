Eulogy For Ideke, Poser For Nsukka

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is putting out the lamp because dawn has come” —Rabindranath Tagore“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is putting out the lamp because dawn has come”

Tomorrow, February 13, 2026, Mother Earth will embrace yet another great son of Nsukka—Asadu Ideke Alu- mona, Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Ideke), who tragically left us at the prime age of 62. Senator Ezea passed away on November 18, 2025, while still serving as a senator, following a brief illness.

Those closest to Okey may argue that his death was preventable, but we accept that nothing happens without God’s permission; his departure is, indeed, the Divine will, as no one can question the Creator. Senator Okey’s relentless hunger to serve the people of Nsukka is indisputable.

He repeatedly invested his hard-earned resources to secure his place in office and deliver the services his constituents deserved.

Though he faced multiple defeats, he remained undeterred. His breakthrough finally came in 2023, riding the wave of the Peter Obi political movement that came as a hurricane and awakened the youth of Nsukka from their political slumber.

The same Peter Obi encapsulated Okey Ezea’s profound love for his constituency during the Night of Tributes at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja on February 3, 2026. He stated, “If you speak to Senator Okey Ezea in the morning, in the afternoon, and in the evening, he will tell you, even if you have the least to share with him, he would ask you, ‘ Where is the one for my constituency?”

This sentiment captures the profound sense of loss experienced by the community when such a leader passes unexpectedly. Writing a tribute for someone like Okey, especially one who engaged with you as a friend, is a Herculean task—each word feels inadequate against the weight of the collective grief.

With Ideke’s demise, a towering figure has fallen. It is incomprehensible that Senator Okey Ezea will not be with us as we approach 2027, particularly with the crucial Nsukka project he championed so passionately now at stake. In Okey’s death one understands the view Markus Zusak poignantly ex- pressed in *The Book Thief*, “It kills me sometimes, how people die.”

The impact of Senator Ezea’s passing is profound, causing many to wrestle with the reality that Ideke is no longer among us. Just two years ago, Ideke acknowl- edged the vacuum left by the late Sena- tor Ayogu Eze’s demise, declaring in a tribute to him, “his death will severely leave a deep hole in the political landscape of Enugu North Senatorial District.”

Now, we confront the harsh truth: as he sought to fill that void, death has starkly reminded us that “It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live.” The loss of Senator Okey is a significant blow to those he served and inspired.

He was not only a distinguished senator; to those who knew him, he was a brother, a mentor, and an unwavering champion for justice. Okey embodied selflessness through both charitable acts and bold legislative initiatives, tirelessly working to uplift Nsukka and its people.

Senator Okey’s legacy will undoubtedly endure. He exemplified the essence of a servant-leader, refusing to let power alter his character. Instead, he remained accessible and fiercely committed to the everyday citizens of Nsukka. He didn’t just occupy an office; he was a formidable force for progress.

In the esteemed red chambers of the National Assembly, his voice resonated powerfully, not for self-serving ambi- tions, but to champion justice, equity, and empowerment for the marginalised. His passionate case for Adada State on the floor of the 10th Senate and other for as remains green in the people’s mind.

In Ideke’s death, Nsukka has lost a patriot, a bridge-builder, and a paragon of integrity. Right up until his final days, his unwavering focus remained on Nsukka and its people, proving that his commitment transcended mere career ambition; it was a genuine calling.

Although his Senate seat is now vacant, his legacy continues to thrive in the lives he transformed and the hope he ignited in our community. Senator Okey was a serving senator, a selfless individual, and a dedicated patriot who lived with undeniable purpose.

We draw strength from the knowledge that he completed his race with distinction, undeniably leaving our world better than he found it. For the people of Nsukka, while Ideke’s physical presence may have ended, his bond with the community will remain unbreakable.

For the people of Nsukka when “death is too many,” the focus must shift from the individual losses to the collective weight of absence and the resilience of the community left behind. It’s imperative to confront the harsh reality that in just twenty-six years—from 1999 to 2025—three out of the four Senators that represented Nsukka in the National Assembly are no longer with us.

They left us in their prime, with the beloved Senator Ezea passing just two short years into his term. And still fresh in our memory as we recall with nostalgia two years ago our esteemed son, Justice Centus Chima Nweze, our first to reach the Su- preme Court, and who was on the path to becoming Chief Justice of Nigeria, died at the prime age of 64. Ditto his brother Justice Raphael Agbo number three in the Court of Appeal the same time.

How can we even mourn Ideke’s shocking death without recalling the dozen priests that the Nsukka Catholic Diocese buried in 2025, many of whom were taken from us far too soon, some even facing brutal ends? We just cannot easily overlook the troubling pattern of our political leaders not reaching old age.

As we prepare to eulogise Ideke with the farewell he deserves, we must grapple with these pressing posers and reflect on what they mean for the future of Nsukka. There exists a specific kind of si- lence that envelops us when loss strikes repeatedly—a heavy, crowded silence.

Today, we aren’t just mourning one individual; we are navigating a landscape irrevocably changed by too many empty chairs and unfinished stories. When death arrives in waves, it shakes our very foundation. We barely catch our breath from one goodbye be- fore we are thrust into the next round of pain.

This cycle is exhausting and fundamentally unfair. While others cel- ebrate the lives of those who pass at 85, 90, or even 100, we grieve for lives cut short in their prime.

We acknowledge the fact that the power of life and death lies beyond mortal understanding, but like David who sought God’s mercy and got it and the people of Nineveh who heeded when Prophet Jonah preached, we can call on God for special supplications, who knows he can mitigate for us where we may have gone wrong.

Ideke’s remarkable breakthrough in 2023 had awakened Nsukka to its true potential. Nsukka people have undressed their underdog garb using Ideke as a template.

They now know that over 52% of the voting population can make someone a governor in Enugu State if votes count thanks to Ideke’s victory. The best legacy we can honour Ideke with is to ensure that the momentum he created is not lost. But even amid our collective pain, we must refuse to be mere statistics.

We must cherish the memories and laughter that once filled our spaces. Why not, just recently, we celebrated the appointment of Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as our first service chief in history, who represented not just his profession but also our community with distinction during his short tenure.

Furthermore, after sixty years of the University of Nigeria being in our town, we finally see an Nsukka man stepping up as Vice Chancellor for the first time, a fitting recognition for our nearly 200 professors from this cultural region.

As we honour the wisdom passed down through our friendships and family bonds, we also carry the weight of our grief together. No one should bear the burden of all these losses alone. To those we have lost, we must affirm that they were not merely names in a sequence; they were the fabric of our lives. We feel the tear where they used to be.

As we move forward, let us do so deliberately—honouring their memory by supporting one another, by being kinder than necessary, and by cherishing the joy they left behind, even under the shadow of sorrow.

May the soul of Senator Okey Ezea and all the faithful departed rest in eternal peace. May his family, along with the youth of Nsukka who overcame significant obstacles to elect him in 2023, find the strength to endure this profound loss.

While Ideke’s life has come to an end, his connection with the community remains strong. As we lay Senator Okey Ezea to rest tomorrow, let us be reminded of the words on an Irish headstone: “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.” May we find solace in these truths. Adieu Ideke.