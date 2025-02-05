…Eulogises Kwara Gov, Abdulrahman, At 65

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Kwara State counterpart and Chair – man of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

He also described him as a respected leader and good manager of human and material resources. Sanwo-Olu’s eulogy of Abdulrahman was contained in a congratulatory message on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

He said AbdulRazaq has displayed pragmatic leadership with selflessness and dedication by rendering quality service and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates, and the people of Kwara State to felicitate Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq on his 65th birthday.

“Governor AbdulRazaq is a leader who has distinguished himself in public office as a performing governor. “His developmental strides in Kwara State and efforts at national growth are noticeable in different areas of endeavours.

“They are a testament to his visionary leadership and passion for good governance. “His penchant for diligence and distinction is evident in his contributions to the development of Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape both as the Governor of Kwara State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

