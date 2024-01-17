Eulogies as Tinubu, Shettima, govs, others storm Ibadan for Akande at 85

President Bola Tinubu, his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governors including Governor Babajide SanwoOlu of Lagos State; members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), National Assembly members and eminent Nigerians stormed Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State yesterday for the 85th birthday celebration of former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande. President Tinubu and other dignitaries from all walks of life, which included elder statesmen, serving and former public office holders, politicians, leaders of Civil Society Organisations and Captains of Industry, among others, converged on the International Conference Centre, Ibadan, for Akande’s 85th birthday, celebrated with the unveiling of the Adebisi Akande Foundation and a lecture titled “The Leadership Question: Prospects for Nigeria.”

The Guest of Honour, President Tinubu was represented by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Guest Speaker, was represented by the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. The event was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun), who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; elder statesmen, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai and Prince Tajudeen Olusi; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; former Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade (rtd), traditional and religious leaders, among others. Speaking at the event, President Tinubu described Chief Bisi Akande as “one of the moving forces of progressive movement in Nigeria.” President Tinubu disclosed that Akande has been a close friend, ally and advisor to him through the years, noting that perhaps, he would not be where he is today as President of this country without the help and support Akande has given. “Many countless other people will also affirm that he has had the same positive effect in their lives as he has in mine,” he declared.

The President said: “Baba Akande turning 85 is a landmark achievement that calls for celebration. “We must also be thankful to God for his life and for giving the nation an eminent leader like him. “He remains one of our respected elder statesmen in Nigeria who continues to offer rare insights and counsel on how best to organise our country for effective governance. “I have benefited immensely from Baba Akande’s good knowledge and perspectives on a wide range of issues as they affect Nigeria and the Western part of the country. “Beyond his sagely contributions to our national development and political evolution over the decades, the most enduring aspect of his enviable life is his forthrightness, integrity, reliability and spartan life which he imbibed from his leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“All these attributes have served him well in all the positions he had the rare honour to occupy in his illustrious life. “A committed democrat, die-hard progressive, and prudent yet compassionate leader of men, Chief Akande has done much for this country and for the progressive family. He has been a prominent architect of our nation’s progressive political parties.” President Tinubu, stressed further that “If anyone needs a reliable and dependable compatriot as an ally, Chief Akande is that man anyone can go to battle with. Since we transitioned from the defunct Alliance for Democracy to Action Congress, from Action Congress to Action Congress of Nigeria and now the governing APC, Akande has remained a constant feature. l salute his courage and commitment to democratic and Progressive ideals.