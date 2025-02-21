Eulogies As IBB’s Presidential Library Rakes In N17.5bn

Share

…Babangida hails Abdul Samad Rabiu’s commitment to project

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida yesterday inaugurated the country’s second presidential library, The IBB Presidential Library, and the public presentation of his memoir, ‘A Journey in Service’, in Abuja.

The event, held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, not only unveiled Babangida’s muchanticipated autobiography but also served as a major fundraising drive for the library project, raising an estimated N11.5billion to be redeemed immediately from some of Nigeria’s most prominent business and political figures.

Topping the list of donors was billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Abdul Samad Rabiu, who contributed N5 billion —the largest single commitment announced at the event.

He was followed by General TY Danjuma (rtd), who pledged N3 billion. Both pledges are to be redeemed immediately while Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, donated N2bn at the event to be redeemed this year, with a further pledge to contribute N2 billion annually over the next three years, bringing his total to N8 billion.

Billionaire businessman Prince Arthur Eze also supported the project with N500 million. In his remarks, Babangida, hailed Rabiu for special praise, acknowledging his steadfast support from the early days of the project.

Referring to him as his son, General Babangida said that Abdul Samad has been supporting the project from the very beginning. He further said that his commitment and consistency have been critical in bringing this vision closer to reality.

The IBB Presidential Library is designed as a national institution that will serve as a repository of Nigeria’s arts, political,and military history, preserving the evolution of leadership and governance in the country for future generations especially during General Babangida’s tenure.

It follows the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria. The event was chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, while former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a keynote address.

It was an afternoon that brought together some of Africa’s most notable statesmen. Present at the occasion were former Nigerian leaders General Yakubu Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (accompanied by his wife), former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a compelling speech, emphasizing the importance of documenting Nigeria’s leadership journey and the impact IBB had on him and Nigeria’s history.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo provided a detailed review of Babangida’s book, which offers rare insights into the former leader’s time in power, including the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and General TY Danjuma were represented by senior aides. Key Pledges from the Night: • Abdul Samad Rabiu – N5bn • General TY Danjuma – N3bn • Aliko Dangote – N2bn to be redeemed in 2025 (with an additional N2bn pledged annually for three years, totaling N8bn) • Prince Arthur Eze – N500m Senate President Godswill Akpabio – N50m • Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau – N20m • Mustapha Chike Obi and Fidelity Bank – N100m and N50m respectively While the evening showcased philanthropy at its finest, Abdul Samad Rabiu’s leadi n g c o n t r i b u t i o n s t o o d out—n o t o n l y f o r i t s s i z e b u t f o r t h e c o n s i s t e n c y of his support over time.

T h e i n d u s t r i a l i s t , known for his low-pro – f i l e y e t t r a n s f o r m a t i v e p h i l a n t h r o p y, h a s b e – c o m e a d r i v i n g f o r c e i n N i g e r i a ’ s d e v e l o p m e n t landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us: