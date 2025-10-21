Eulogies As Family, Friends, Associates Celebrate Osinubi @70

Er s t w h i l e PUNCH Nigeria Limited Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief Sir Ademola Osinubi celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday with heartfelt messages from family, friends, and associates.

At a Thanksgiving and Eucharist Service at the Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Opebi, Ikeja, the Bishop of Ijebu Methodist Diocese, Rt. Rev. Solomon Abayomi Adegbite, described Osinubi as “a faithful steward whose life has been a testimony of God’s grace and discipline”.

The service drew several clerics, media professionals, and other personalities. Adegbite praised Osinubi for his humility and uprightness, urging Christians to serve God and humanity faithfully, regardless of their social or professional standing. He said: “Sir Osinubi has shown that true greatness is found not in position or power, but in service, humility, and consistency.

“He is a model of integrity in leadership, in the newsroom, in business and in faith.” The Bishop added: “Leadership anchored in righteousness outlives titles and leaves a legacy hat cannot be erased.” Former Punch executive, Mr. Gbenga Ogunleye, recalled the celebrant’s pivotal role in repositioning the newspaper.

He said: “Sir Osinubi led Punch at a time when the Nigerian press was redefining its identity amid political transition. “His leadership brought calm, professionalism, and vision.”

He added that the septuagenarian “held fast to ethics, accuracy, and truth, even when they were costly”. Colleagues and associates described him as a quiet reformer and mentor who nurtured young talents and upheld a high moral compass.