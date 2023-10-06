Eulogies As Esogban Of Benin, Edebiri Is Laid To Rest

It was all eulogies for the late Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri, as his remains were on Friday laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State

The occasion also saw a gathering of who is who in Edo state, from the political class, traditional institutions and others as the burial activities for the late Esogban began with a service of songs and a night of tributes on Thursday.

Among the dignitaries present at the night of tributes were the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, businessman, Asue Ighodalo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., former Deputy Governors, Lucky Imasuen and Pius Odubu, former Attorneys General, Osagie Obayuwana and Wole Iyamu, former Speaker Rt. Hon Frank Okiye, Sen Matthew Uroghide, governorship aspirant, Ehiziowa Agbonayinma, Ayamekhue Edokpolo, Egr Chris Ogienmwonyi, palace chiefs among others.

In his tribute, Obaseki said, Edebiri was a father who represented the essence of the tradition.

He said “Chief Edebiri was a father of all, a colossus of our time, an icon of our generation, and was a compass to us, who we are lucky and privileged to have him.

“He was my political father, I came to him for prayers when I wanted to contest for governorship seat and he told me your father, Gaius Obaseki was my playmate but he is no more and you are my political son”

On his part, Obayuwana described him as a zikist of repute who contributed to the creation of the Midwest Region and that when he switched to follow the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, “Awo called him my son. Edebiri is reported to have flown with the pilots that wrote Action Group campaign slogans and party symbols over the skies of Benin and rode in helicopters that dropped leaflets and campaign materials.”

He said towards the latter part of his life he championed the call for national recognition to be accorded Chief Anthony Enahoro for his historic motion for independence requesting that the House of Representatives building in Abuja should be named after him.

Speaking on behalf of the Edo Forum of Patriots (EFP), Edokpolo said the history of Edoland cannot be complete without the mention of Edebiri while Agbonayinma described him as his adopted father who took him as his biological son.