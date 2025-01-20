Share

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has slammed movie producer, Stanley Ontop for alleging that her marriage and career ended due to sickle cell.

New Telegraph gathered that the clash between the actress and Stanley Ontop began after the latter took to his page to post a photo of Eucharia and her late son with a write-up which reveals the story of how her marriage crashed and how her son died.

The post, titled “SICKLE CELL ENDED MY MARRIAGE AND ALSO MY CAREER,” detailed how the countless visits to the hospital, medical expenses, and others strained and ended the career and marriage of Eucharia Anunobi.

On top wrote: “S.ICKLE CELL ENDED MY MARRIAGE AND ALSO MY CAREER”

~Actress Eucharia Anunobi recounts

I got married in 2000 and had a son, Raymond. From the moment I had him, my marriage began to hit the rocks.

It was one hospital visit after another, one medical expense to another. The experience halted our lives and put a strain on our love.

My husband blamed me for our situation and I blamed him too. I watched my son’s s#ffer. I watched my husband and I go from spouses to friends, to people who just fought and fought about medical bills and taking care of our son.

Finally, in 2006, our marriage ended and I was left alone with our son. I cried a lot. It was so overwhelming that I couldn’t even pursue my acting passion any longer.

Sadly, I lost my son at the age of 17.

Please know your genotype before you fall in love. Love can’t stand the pain of sickle cell.

Story by @euchariaanunobi.”

However, Stanley’s write-up didnt sit well with Eucharia as she took to the comment section to slam Stanley for reporting falsely about her marriage and her career.

Eucharia wrote: “WHOEVER YOU ARE WRITING AN UNFOUNDED STORY WITH MY PICTURES TO CHASE CLOUT: DELETE THIS POST BEFORE THE WRATH OF GOD WILL CONSUME YOU AND ALL THAT YOU REPRESENT.”

In response to the veteran actress, Stanley wrote: “@euchariaanunobi the wrath of God doesn’t work on me because I am Christ-like.

“You would have asked me to delete it gently and I will do so by deleting it. But you’re threatening me with the wrath of God, it’s a no no no for me. You told this story yourself.

“Do you want me to bring a video when you said it, while on the pulpit? Anyways never mind. I am a blogger and I am blogging what you said with your mouth. Shalom!!!!”

