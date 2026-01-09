Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On Shocking Leaked Audio

Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has broken her silence following the circulation of a leaked audio that allegedly linked her to Apostle Chikere Nwafor. The controversy erupted after a recorded conversation, reportedly involving Apostle Psalm Okpe and a pastor identified as Martins, also known as Martin Ugbulu, began trending across social media platforms.

In the audio, unverified allegations were made concerning Apostle Chikere, with Anunobi’s name mentioned in a manner that quickly drew attention from both entertainment and church circles.

The recording further contained claims about a woman allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct during a supposed private affair. However, no evidence was provided to substantiate the allegations made in the discussion.

As public reactions intensified, Apostle Psalm Okpe later issued an apology, admitting that the statements in the audio were based on hearsay and should not have been discussed in the first place.

Reacting during a live video session, Eucharia Anunobi dismissed the claims, describing the incident as a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and destroy her public image. “They wanted to rubbish my name, but God came through.

There was a plan to stain my image, but it failed,” she said. “Every mouth that has spoken evil against you, God will silence them forever.” She also cautioned bloggers and online commentators against spreading unverified and damaging content, warning that such actions could have serious consequences.

Following her response, many of her fans and supporters rallied around her, condemning the circulation of the leaked audio and stressing the dangers of sharing unproven allegations that could harm the reputation of public figures.

Eucharia Anunobi rose to fame in the 1990s and is widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most respected actresses. Beyond acting, she is also an evangelist and public speaker and previously served as president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.