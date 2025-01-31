Eucharia Anunobi Preaches Forgiveness, Prayer in Marriage

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has urged couples to prioritise forgiveness and prayer in their marriages rather than resorting to separation at the first sign of trouble. Amid the discourse surrounding singer 2Baba’s split from his wife Annie Idibia, the veteran air her opinions on the increasing rates of divorces.

“Whatever happened to forgiving each other and praying for each other? Our parents didn’t go 24 or 60 years together by packing their bags at the slightest altercation.”

She emphasised that past generations maintained long-lasting marriages not by leaving at the slightest conflict but through commitment, understanding, and prayer. Anunobi also warned against the illusion that better partners exist elsewhere, saying that the grass is indeed never greener on the other side as people think.

Marriage is about two people as ordinary by God who are determined to go on lives journey by learning to pray together and forgiving each other. You don’t pack your bags because a stone hit your marriage. You have to keep forgiving.

The grass always looks greener in our neighbours compound but it never is, it always looks like there is a better partner out there but you can’t come this far and give up now. Let peace reign, pray together and forgive each other. If the storm is too much, pray together and go on prayer regrets and come back together. Don’t pack it all up.

Share

Please follow and like us: