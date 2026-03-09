Eucharia Anunobi Opens Up On Failed Marriage

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has recounted her experience in her past marriage to Charles Ekwu, revealing she was the sole provider throughout their relationship.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the 60-year-old actress disclosed that she single-handedly covered their living expenses.

Eucharia revealed that she had ignored her parents’ warnings about the relationship, only to find herself carrying the financial burden alone.

READ ALSO

“Charles, if you’re listening to this. I am not saying the lie. I am not lying against you. He convinced me. I held onto the marriage, believing that it was alright, and we would be fine.

“He’s the same person who said he would be there with me through thick and thin. He’s the same person my parent said, ‘Eucharia, this guy is not it for you.’

“I was the one paying the rent, I was the one doing everything. Charles never brought one naira. When I started the battle of my life, Charles turned,” she said.