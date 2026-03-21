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March 21, 2026
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Eucharia Anunobi: How I Got Stereotyped As A Husband Snatcher

Eucharia Anunobi: How I Got Stereotyped As A Husband Snatcher

Veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi has revealed the intense backlash she faced following her role in the 1994 film Glamour Girls 2.

Anunobi who played Anita, a wild and promiscuous escort, stated that some viewers failed to distinguish between her real personality and the character.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Anunobi said that she was labelled a seductress and “husband snatcher” due to the role, with some women warning their partners to stay away from her.

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The actress emphasised that she was simply acting a script and was surprised by the reaction of members of the public. She said, “I faced a lot of backlashes for my role in “Glamour Girls 2.”

You know, at that time the Nigerian populace pretended that they don’t watch such movies. So, a lot of people were labelling me. They called me Sharon Stone, Mammy Water, and Husband Snatcher.”

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