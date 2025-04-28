Eubank ‘Doing Well’ In Hospital After Beating Benn

Share

Chris Eubank Jr remains in hospital after his victory over Connor Benn but is “doing well”, says his promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank, 35, beat Benn by unanimous decision in a thrilling 12-round middleweight fight at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital as part of standard procedure for boxers after a gruelling bout. “There is no truth to the rumours regarding a broken jaw,” said Shalom.

“I’m pleased to confirm that Chris is doing well and currently resting.” All three judges scored the contest 116-112 following a bout featuring wild aggression from both fighters, albeit with neither landing the telling blow.

Shalom added Eubank was having “precautionary checks to monitor his vitals and ensure everything is in order”. He said: “They take these measures very seriously, given everything they have experenced in the past.”

In 2016, Nick Blackwell suffered a bleed on the skull and was placed in an induced coma after losing to Eubank Jr.

