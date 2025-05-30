EUACC, Others Deliberate On $65bn Financing Gap In Africa’s Food Potential

Share

The EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) has initiated a high-level “Financing Agribusiness in Africa” forum meant to catapult African agricultural sector development and sustainable food security.

This landmark forum, which took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, recently brought together decision-makers, investors, development finance institutions, agribusiness leaders, startups, and key technical partners to close the $65 billion financing gap holding back Africa’s food potential.

Executive Director of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Sonia Toro, said: “Transforming Africa’s agriculture requires more than ideas — it demands financing, partnerships, and action.

This forum turns conversations into commitments and projects into investable opportunities.” The stakeholders deliberated on insightful sessions on financing barriers, structural challenges, and blended finance. Expected speakers include: H.E.M. Beugré Mambé (TBC), Dr. Tchepelayi Kabata (BADEA), Dr. Hermann Messan (IFAD), Mr. Joseph Nyemah (FAO).

High-potential agribusiness projects was pitch to investors and DFIs. The forum also kick off the EUACC Agribusiness Programme, a multi-year pipeline to accelerate bankable projects across the continent.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders at the event used the opportunity to make a call to action for COP30 in Brazil, demanding risk-sharing tools and blended finance to drive food sovereignty and resilience.

