EU Warns Of Potential U.S. Tariffs On 97% Of European Exports

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič on Tuesday issued a stark warning that up to 97 per cent of European Union exports to the United States could soon be subjected to import tariffs, as Washington intensifies its scrutiny of foreign trade practices under the banner of national security.

Speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Šefčovič disclosed that the U.S. administration, in addition to an ongoing investigation into lumber imports, has launched six new probes into sectors including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, critical minerals, and automotive components such as trucks and truck parts.

“If all of these investigations culminate in new tariffs, nearly all EU exports to the U.S.—representing a trade volume of €549 billion ($622.8 billion)—would be affected,” he said. “The situation as such is not acceptable, and we cannot afford to stay idle.”

Šefčovič emphasized that the European Union is committed to finding a diplomatic solution and urged the U.S. to demonstrate a genuine willingness to reach a fair and balanced agreement. “We now need the U.S. to show its readiness to make progress toward a fair and balanced solution,” he stated.

However, while keeping the door open for negotiation, Šefčovič said Brussels is also preparing legal measures to defend the EU’s interests. He noted that the European Commission is accelerating free-trade talks with other global partners and preparing for potential litigation to uphold multilateral trade rules.

Highlighting the global context, Šefčovič noted: “The U.S. represents 13 per cent of global trade. It’s a lot, but we must not forget about the remaining 87 per cent.”

Tensions have escalated in recent months, despite a temporary easing of trade hostilities. In April, U.S. President Donald Trump paused the imposition of special levies on imports from most trading partners, including the EU, for a 90-day period, prompting Brussels to suspend planned counter-tariffs in a bid to facilitate renewed dialogue.

With the tariff deadline approaching and trade negotiations still fragile, EU officials are bracing for a critical juncture in transatlantic trade relations.

