EU Urges FG To Advance Rights, Protection Of Children

Share

The European Union (EU) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the rights and protection of Nigerian children from all forms of discrimination and intimidation.

Speaking at the International Human Rights Day Event themed, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now-Advancing Rights and Protection for Children in Nigeria”, organised by the EU Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), EU officials highlighted the importance of protecting children.

The event marked the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism and the commemoration of the 2024 International Human Rights Day.

Gautier Mignot, EU Ambassador-designate to Nigeria and ECOWAS, emphasised the need for states in Nigeria to move beyond merely adopting the Child Rights Act and focus on its effective implementation.

Mignot stressed the urgency of safeguarding children’s rights, calling for increased government funding to address the needs of Nigerian children.

“Children remain at the heart of our human rights strategy and are central to our external relations,” Mignot said.

“Every child, whether in Europe or elsewhere, should enjoy the same rights and live free from discrimination or intimidation. While the adoption of the Child Rights Act across all states, including the FCT, is commendable, effective implementation remains the key challenge.”

He urged the Nigerian government to ensure children have unhindered access to education, healthcare, and social services, adding that adequate funding and institutional support are critical to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable.

Mignot also addressed the broader need for preventing and combating gender-based violence, highlighting the EU’s commitment to investing in prevention and protection measures.

“At the European Union, we invest in prevention and protection—pillars fundamental to breaking the cycle of violence and safeguarding survivors. Together, these pillars form a powerful framework for creating a safer, more equitable world.”

He further called for collective efforts to promote a culture of human rights, noting that neglecting human rights undermines democracy, erodes the rule of law, and weakens societal values of equality and social justice.

“Promoting and protecting human rights is challenging, but we must remain resilient in the face of barriers such as institutional resistance, lack of funding, or apathy. Advocacy for social justice must continue.”

In his remarks, Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, appealed to state governments yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act to do so urgently. He lamented the persistent issues of child labour and systemic failures in safeguarding children’s rights.

“Despite legislative milestones such as the enactment of the Child Rights Act in 2003, children in Nigeria continue to face significant challenges, including abuse, neglect, exploitation, and systemic failures in rights enforcement. As of today, 11 states are yet to gazette the CRA, leaving millions of children without adequate legal protection,” Kalu said.

He expressed concern over child labour, citing the National Child Labour Survey of 2022, which revealed that 24 million of Nigeria’s 62.9 million children are engaged in child labour, many in exploitative and hazardous conditions.

Kalu reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to prioritise the rights of children in legislative efforts and called for joint actions to eradicate child labour in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"