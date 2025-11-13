New Telegraph

November 13, 2025
EU, UNICEF To Support Sokoto In Protecting Rights Of Children

The European Union Sustainable and Innovative Social Protection Project (EU-SISPP), implemented by UNICEF, Sokoto field office, are collaborating with the Sokoto State and the 23 local government areas to provide technical and financial support to transform the state’s social protection system into a shock-responsive, supported by a reinforced policy framework and an integrated financial mechanism within state and LGA budgets and planning efforts.

The Sokoto UNICEF Field Office, Chief of Field, Mr Michael Juma stated this at a workshop to strengthen the capacity of the 23 Local Government Chairmen of Sokoto State on institutionalising social protection at the local government level held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

