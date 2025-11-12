EU, UNICEF To Support Sokoto Govt In Protecting Children’s Rights

The European Union Sustainable and Innovative Social Protection Project (EU), implemented by UNICEF, Sokoto field office, are collaborating with the Sokoto state and the 23 local government areas to provide technical and financial support to transform the state’s social protection system into a shock-responsive, supported by a reinforced policy framework and an integrated financial mechanism within state and LGA budgets and planning efforts.

The Sokoto UNICEF Field Office, Chief of Field, Mr Michael Juma, stated this at a workshop to strengthen the capacity of the 23 Local Government Chairmen of Sokoto State on institutionalising social protection at the local government level held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Mr Juma stated that ‘UNICEF’s mandate is to advocate and uphold the rights of all children by protecting them, and support the government in creating and strengthening child-sensitive, inclusive, and sustainable social protection systems to combat child poverty.

“This aligns with the project’s goal to ensure more people living in the state have increased access to social protection”. He added.

Declaring the workshop open, Sokoto State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, commended the European Union and UNICEF for their support to the Sokoto State Government towards fully operationalising social protection at both the state and local government levels.

The Commissioner, while extending the State Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s Zayyana, appreciation to the European Union and UNICEF for their ongoing programs that enhance the well-being of the state’s residents particularly women, children, and the vulnerable groups, also assured the state and local governments commitment to sustain the program in line with the current state government’s six point SMART agenda for overall development.

“I would like to let you know that social protection is very important and a lifecycle approach intervention that can significantly help prevent insecurity and the emergence of various forms of crime among the population.

“I have seen how it works perfectly in developed countries, particularly the United Kingdom, where numerous programs that includes Universal Child Benefit allowances, unemployment allowances, and family allowances are designed and implemented by the government.”

Dr Zayyana urged the Local Government Chairmen to prioritise social protection activities in their planning and budgeting processes to reduce poverty and vulnerability indicators, as shown by various surveys conducted by the National Bureau for Statistics, including the recent Multidimensional Poverty Index, where Sokoto State was ranked as having a high rate of poverty among Nigeria’s 36 states.

The Commissioner also appreciates the State Governor for recently approving a state-owned multidimensional poverty survey, which has concluded and awaits the results to be released by the state bureau of statistics, as he pointed out that the findings would serve as foundational data for the state’s budget planning and implementation.

In his remarks, Hon. Bashir Salihu, Chairman of Tambuwal Local Government and State ALGON Chairman, described the social protection program as the best way to address the current social and economic challenges faced by the state and nation, which stem from a lack of income and limited access to basic services.

The Chairman also expressed the commitment of the 23 LGAs to mainstream social protection in their priorities, starting with their plans and budgets for the next fiscal year.

He noted that the LGAs would form and inaugurate a technical working group on social protection in accordance with the state’s social protection policy, as well as appoint social protection desk officers across all 23 LGAs.