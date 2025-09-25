EU, UNICEF, ILO Commend Gov Otti’s Poverty Alleviation Policy

Three international development partners, the European Union (EU), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have applauded Abia State Governor Alex Otti for his poverty alleviation policy during the launch of the Supporting Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria (SUSI) project in Umuahia.

Speaking at the event, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described SUSI as a €13 million EU-funded initiative, implemented by UNICEF and ILO between 2024 and 2027 in collaboration with the Federal Government and four states, including Abia. He said the project aims to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection system, expand coverage for the most vulnerable, and ensure inclusivity. Mignot commended Governor Otti’s commitment to Abia’s growth, noting that EU’s investments in health, education, gender equality, and economic development complement the State’s poverty alleviation vision. He also presented ICT equipment to aid the integration of poor and vulnerable households into the national social register.

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a State where the welfare of every resident, especially the poor and vulnerable, is prioritized. He explained that poverty and deprivation are not treated in isolation but addressed through holistic programmes covering healthcare, education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment. He highlighted that EU’s interventions have improved the lives of thousands of Abians, adding that the State is prepared to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the project. Otti also inaugurated the State Social Protection Council, stressing that institutions such as the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, the Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons, and the Senior Citizen Centre have been set up to drive long-term solutions.

In her remarks, UNICEF Chief of Field Services in Nigeria, Judith Lever’lllee, emphasized that social protection is not just a project but a sustainable promise to tackle poverty and inequality. She said the initiative would serve as a springboard out of poverty, with a vision to reach children, youth, and the elderly. She praised Governor Otti’s leadership and pledged UNICEF’s continued support, noting that Nigeria could become a model for social protection in Africa.

Also speaking, the ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Dr. Vanessa Lerato Phala-Moyo, said SUSI aligns with Governor Otti’s “New Abia” vision and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She assured that ILO, in partnership with UNICEF, would implement social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable citizens.