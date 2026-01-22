EU, UN Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthening Partnership With Sokoto

The European Union (EU), the United Nations, and key international development partners have pledged to deepen collaboration with the Sokoto State Government to enhance service delivery for children, women, adolescents, and vulnerable households across the state.

The commitment was reaffirmed by a high-level delegation from the EU Delegation to Nigeria, UNICEF, UNFPA, International Labour Organization (ILO), and partner organisations including Plan International Nigeria, Action Against Hunger (ACF Nigeria), CARE, and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) at the conclusion of a multi-day mission to Sokoto State.

The visit focused on reviewing progress and impact of EU-supported development programmes implemented in collaboration with the state government and humanitarian partners.

During a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to sustain development gains and deliver essential social services in line with both state priorities and the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Our administration is committed to practical solutions that uplift our people,” Governor Aliyu said. “We will continue to prioritise the well-being of women, children, and vulnerable families, while working closely with development partners to sustain positive outcomes.”

The delegation conducted field assessments of interventions in schools, primary healthcare centres, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, and community-based service locations, focusing on education, health, nutrition, social protection, and livelihood support.

Speaking on behalf of the EU, Head of Cooperation, Massimo De Luca, said the mission reinforced the importance of investing in strong social systems capable of protecting and empowering vulnerable populations.

“This visit has shown how critical it is to invest in systems that protect and empower people, particularly children and young people,” De Luca said. “The EU remains firmly committed to supporting Sokoto State to achieve inclusive development that leaves no one behind.”

The delegation also observed efforts aimed at improving safe learning environments, strengthening teacher support systems, and enhancing community engagement to expand access to inclusive and quality education.

UNICEF Deputy Representative (Programme), Rownak Khan, said UNICEF remains focused on strengthening education, primary healthcare, and adolescent services in Sokoto through EU-supported initiatives.

“Our goal is to help families withstand shocks through effective social protection systems so that children not only survive, but thrive,” Khan said.

A major highlight of the mission was the introduction of a new multidimensional poverty measurement tool designed to capture various indicators of deprivation within the National Social Register. The tool is being implemented under the EU-funded Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) programme.

With €14 million in EU funding, the SUSI programme aims to strengthen social protection policies, improve budgeting processes, and establish a comprehensive social registry in Sokoto State, with a particular focus on children and vulnerable families.

The mission concluded with a renewed joint commitment by the EU, UN agencies, and development partners to support Sokoto State’s social and economic development agenda through strengthened partnerships, system-wide reforms, and sustained investment in human capital.