EU, UN Launch €60m Health, Social Dev’t Projects In Sokoto

The European Union (EU), in collaboration with the United Nations and the Sokoto Government, is set to launch three major development projects worth over €60 million on Monday, May 5.

The initiatives aim to strengthen health services, enhance social protection, and build community resilience across Nigeria, particularly in underserved regions.

The launch ceremony, to be held at the Sokoto Government House, will feature high-level participation including the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu; the EU Ambassador to Nigeria; ambassadors from EU Member States; Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria; Dr. Vanessa Phala, Country Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO); Dr. Gifty Addico, UNFPA Resident Representative; and Pierre Mendiharat, Country Director of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

Spanning from 2024 to 2027, the projects are designed to address critical challenges impacting millions of Nigerians, especially those displaced by conflict and climate-related crises.

According to a statement from UNICEF, the initiatives will support the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable social protection system, improve access to reproductive and adolescent health services, and provide vital aid to vulnerable populations.

“These projects reflect our shared commitment to leaving no one behind,” the statement read, highlighting the alignment of the initiatives with Nigeria’s National Development Plan and the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The EU and UN emphasized that the launch represents a continuation of their long-standing partnership with Nigeria and underscores their joint dedication to supporting the country’s development priorities through impactful and sustainable interventions.

By targeting the root causes of inequality and vulnerability, the projects are expected to contribute significantly to improving the quality of life for affected communities, while reinforcing national efforts toward achieving long-term stability and inclusive growth.

