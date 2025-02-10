EU Sets To Retaliate US 25% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum

Share

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot has warned the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, saying the European Union (EU) would retaliate by replicating any tariffs imposed on it by the American government.

Warning Washington against a trade war, Barrot said, “This is already what Donald Trump did in 2018, during his first term as president. At that time, we replicated. So, we will replicate it again this time.

New Telegraph reports that the French Foreign Minister’s warning is coming after Trump announced on Sunday that Washington will move this week to impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

Speaking in an interview when asked whether France and the EU would retaliate against the measures announced by Trump, Barrot said,“Of course. It’s not a surprise. There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests.”

When asked what retaliation measures would be agreed upon, Barrot replied that it was up to the European Commission to decide what sectors would be targeted.

The tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were the latest in a slew of trade levies the US leader has announced that have raised fears of a global trade war.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron told newsmen that the EU should not be a top priority for the US after Trump’s repeated threats to target the bloc.

“Is the European Union your first problem? No, I don’t think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem,” he said, adding that the EU must be ready to react to US actions.

