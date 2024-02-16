EU To Invest €37m In Solar, Hydro Power Projects In Nigeria

The European Union (EU) Head of Mission to Nigeria, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, on Friday, announced that the EU intends to invest €37 million in solar and hydropower systems in Nigeria.

She explained that this was aimed at enhancing healthcare centres and rural regions throughout the country.

Isopi, accompanied by the new Head of Cooperation of the EU, Mr Luca Massimo, and Programme Manager on Energy, Mr Godfrey Ogbemudia, spoke during their visit to the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, in Abuja.

According to her, this financial injection is separate from the approximately €200 million in grants previously allocated to the sector since 2008.

She said that the EU’s various intervention programs in the power sector would focus on small hydro-power and solar energy for healthcare facilities.

She further said that the ongoing intervention will also encompass rural electrification through isolated and interconnected mini-grid projects, as well as initiatives promoting circular economy principles.

Stating that these projects are slated to commence imminently, Isopi extended an invitation to the minister for the upcoming inauguration of two projects financed by the EU and executed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Adelabu thanked the EU for its support to the sector and called on the EU to render more assistance so that significant challenges within the sector would be addressed.

He identified liquidity issues as a challenge adding that addressing it is a top priority for the federal government.