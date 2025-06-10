EU To Invest €10.4m In Solar Project In Nigeria

Share

The European Union has said that it would invest €10.4 million in the Nigeria Solar for Health Project.

The initiative is targeted at powering 100 primary healthcare centres across the country with reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

Head of Section, Green & Digital Economy, EU, Inga Stephanowicz, while speaking at a workshop for project developers in Abuja, explained that the initiative gave credence to the EU’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s healthcare system through sustainable energy access.

She disclosed that the first phase of the project would provide solar energy to 45 healthcare facilities in selected states. According to her the project would go beyond powering hospitals.

Stephanowicz said: “This €10.4 million initiative, funded by the European Union, marks a milestone in the project’s implementation in Nigeria.

“NISHP will ensure 24-hour access to clean, efficient, and reliable energy for participating public healthcare facilities across the country. “It is designed to contribute to broader socio-economic development.

By collaborating with state governments, private sector partners, and local communities, the EU is helping Nigeria achieve its development and sustainability goals.

“The effort is expected to expand to 100 facilities by the project’s completion in 2027. The project is already underway in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Plateau, and Enugu states, with additional states expected to join.“

The Team Lead of NISHP, Nasiru Bello, said the initiative would benefit hospitals, small and medium-sized enterprises and telecom infrastructure located near health centres. He added that the initiative has transformative potential.

Bello said: “By leveraging solar power, Nigeria can improve healthcare outcomes, increase electricity access, and promote economic growth. The NISHP is a step toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.”

The stakeholder engagement expert for the project, Tinyan Ogiehor, stated that the initiative was very important especially in rural areas, where electricity supply remains unreliable or unavailable.

He said: “By providing reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions to primary healthcare centres, the project will enhance medical care, vaccine storage, and emergency services. “It will also help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, mitigate climate change, and promote clean energy adoption.”

