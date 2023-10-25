EU To Increase LNG Imports From Nigeria To 2027

The European Union (EU) Commissioner for Energy has said that the EU will increase its gas imports from Nigeria to 2027 in order to plug the gas supply shortfall caused by the Russia-Ukraine War.

In February of last year, Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and Europe significantly curtailed its imports of Russian gas and oil.

EU official, Kadri Simson stated that as the EU moves away from fossil fuels, gas imports from Nigeria are expected to rise until 2027.

“The EU is accelerating its energy transition, but we also have a need to reinforce our ties with reliable LNG partners like Nigeria in the short-term horizon,” Simson said in a statement released by Nigeria LNG.

“This helps us to bridge part of the gap left by former Russian imports while we gradually transition away from fossil fuels,” she said.

Simson said the EU imported 9.4 billion cubic meters of LNG from Nigeria but noted that there was potential to do more “in particular between now and 2027.”

Nigeria LNG, which has a capacity of 22 million tonnes per year, ships the majority of its cargo to clients in Europe. It also has over 70 spot agreements in place across major LNG markets.

Its exports stood at 9 million metric tonnes, compared with total exports of 14.7 million metric tonnes last year, according to a report by S&P Global in August, which added that cargoes were also exported to China and India.