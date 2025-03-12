EU To Impose Counter Tariffs On US Goods

Share

In a retaliating move, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday announced the introduction of counter-tariffs of $28 billion worth of United States (US) goods starting in April.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump’s government increased 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports from the EU.

Reacting to the development, the EU said it would lift the current suspension of tariffs on US products from 1 April and introduce a new package of countermeasures by mid-April.

It further stated that the suspended tariffs on boats, bourbon, and motorbikes would be reinstated.

Additionally, the EU will conduct a two-week consultation to identify further US products for potential tariffs.

The proposed targets include industrial and agricultural products, steel, poultry, beef, eggs, dairy, sugar, vegetables, aluminium, textiles, home appliances, and plastics.

“Our countermeasures will be introduced in two steps, starting on 1 April and fully in place by 13 April,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

“We are ready to engage in meaningful dialogue. I have entrusted Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to resume talks and explore better solutions with the US,” she added.

