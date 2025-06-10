EU To Boost Investment Opportunities In Kano

Share

The European Union (EU) has expressed its readiness to expand investment opportunities in Kano State, with a focus on energy, digital economy, and agriculture, aimed at creating jobs and empowering women and youth.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He was accompanied by implementing partners such as the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and others.

Mignot praised Kano’s strong investment and entrepreneurship potential across key sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, innovation, digitalisation, health, and education.

These sectors align with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which seeks to mobilise investments from EU member states, the European Investment Bank (EIB), development finance institutions, and the private sector to foster sustainable development in partner countries like Nigeria.

“There is already a significant history of partnership between the EU and Kano State, with investments in renewable energy for schools and healthcare facilities, support for smallholder farmers, the leather and garment industries, and digital innovation,” Mignot said.

He highlighted the EU’s commitment to addressing regional challenges and boosting development in Nigeria’s Northwest and Northeast regions.

“Kano State is not just a hub for the Northwest but also a development platform for the entire Sahel region. We see immense opportunities here and aim to deepen our collaboration in trade and investment,” he added.

Mignot further noted the EU’s strategy of leveraging a range of funding tools—including grants, loans, and guarantees—to accelerate private sector investments that generate employment.

“We’re also here to review past and ongoing projects, particularly in the digital sector, and to launch new initiatives. Listening to the ideas and priorities of the Kano State government is key to shaping future cooperation,” he said.

In his response, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf welcomed the EU delegation and acknowledged the bloc’s ongoing support, especially in areas aligned with Kano’s development agenda.

“Kano is honoured to host the EU delegation and proud to have been chosen for the broader celebration of Europe Month. We deeply appreciate your interventions across various sectors and urge for more cooperation,” the governor said.

Yusuf described Kano as the most populous state and the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for sustained collaboration with development partners like the EU.

He also showcased the state’s commitment to education, noting that the government had awarded 1,100 foreign scholarships, with 680 students already returned—many of whom graduated with first-class degrees in medicine, engineering, and pharmacy. All returnees were offered automatic employment by the state.

“We also appreciate the recent EU-organised Study Fair in Kano, which provided scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students. We will be approaching the EU for more admissions and educational partnerships,” the governor added.

Share