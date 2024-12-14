EU Tasks FG on Protection of Children’s Rights

Share

The European Union (EU) has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the rights and protection of Nigerian children from all forms of discrimination and intimidation. Speaking at the International Human Rights Day Event themed “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now – Advancing Rights and Protection for Children in Nigeria”, organised by the EU Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), EU officials highlighted the importance of protecting children.

The event marked the conclusion of the 16 days of activism and the commemoration of the 2024 International Human Rights Day Gautier Mignot, EU Ambassador-designate to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), emphasised the need for states in Nigeria to move beyond merely adopting the Child Rights Act and focus on its effective implementation. Mignot stressed the urgency of safeguarding children’s rights, calling for increased government funding to address the needs of Nigerian children. “Children remain at the heart of our human rights strategy and are central to our external relations,” Mignot said.

“Every child, whether in Europe or elsewhere, should enjoy the same rights and live free from discrimination or intimidation. While the adop- tion of the Child Rights Act across all states, including the FCT, is commendable, effective implementation remains the key challenge.” He urged the Federal Government to ensure children have unhindered access to education, healthcare, and social services, adding that adequate funding and institutional support are critical to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable.

Mignot also addressed the broader need for preventing and combating gender-based violence, highlighting the EU’s commitment to investing in prevention and protection measures. “At the European Union, we invest in prevention and protection—pillars funda- mental to breaking the cycle of violence and safeguarding survivors. Together, these pillars form a powerful framework for creating a safer, more equitable world.” He further called for collective efforts to promote a culture of human rights, noting that neglecting human rights undermines democracy, erodes the rule of law, and weakens societal values of equality and social justice.

