EU targets increased investments in local production of vaccines, medicines

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has kick-started critical engagements aimed at promoting and strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manufacture vaccines, medicines, and other health products.

A breakfast meeting was held with members of the private sector in Lagos state, with a focus on increasing efforts to ensure Nigeria was well equipped to provide the necessary workforce for the health sector in the medium term, including in both Research and Development as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) paths for those in supportive roles.

Speaking at the meeting, the Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, noted that the EU was forming sustainable partnerships to increase access to quality, safe, effective, and affordable health products.

He explained that the EU’s efforts were geared towards complementing the government’s efforts through direct grants, contribution agreements, and technical assistance to leverage efforts to address issues in the local manufacturing space.

