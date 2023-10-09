EU Suspends Aid Payments To Palestinians

The European Union has halted development aid payments to the Palestinians and is placing 691 million euros ($728 million) of support “under review” after the Hamas assault on Israel.

“All payments are immediately suspended. All projects are put under review. All new budget proposals, including for 2023 postponed until further notice.

Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio,” European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi posted on X on Monday.

He added, “The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point.

“There can be no business as usual. As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m.

Varhelyi noted that foundations for peace, tolerance, and co-existence must now be addressed. “Incitement to hatred, violence, and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many. We need action and we need it now,” he stated.