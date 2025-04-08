EU Supports FG’s Sustainable Waste Management Drive

Share

The European Union (EU) has expressed its continued support for the Federal Government in addressing the waste generation problem in the country and promoting circularity in the fashion and textile industry, in line with the United Nations (UN) international zero-waste agenda.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, emphasized the need to reduce waste generated in the textile industry, which globally amounts to an alarming 92 million tons annually.

According to him, this waste results in environmental and social impacts, disproportionately affecting biodiversity and human health, particularly vulnerable populations across the country.

Mignot made these remarks at 2025 International Zero Waste Day event.

The day, which was established by the UN General Assembly in December 2022 to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns and foster a circular economy, is celebrated annually on March 30th.

He pointed out that 2025 theme: Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textile underscored the environmental and social challenges caused by the fashion and textile sectors, whose business models drive overproduction and overconsumption.

He said, “The use of fossil fuel-based synthetic fibers contributes to microplastic pollution, harming ecosystems and human health. Discarded clothing often leads to open dumping, burning, and severe environmental and social consequences, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities.”

“This is why the EU continues to work closely with our Nigerian partners to address waste generation problems associated with the linear economy in Nigeria,” he added.

Highlighting the EU’s efforts to promote the circular economy, Mignot explained that the EU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), currently co-chairs the Nigeria Circular Economy Working Group.

This group brings together strategic stakeholders to promote circular economy principles and practices aimed at achieving inclusive green growth.

Some initiatives that the group has worked on together include the National Policy on Waste Battery Management (2021), the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency’s (NESREA) National Environmental Regulation on Plastic Waste Control (2023), and the National Circular Economy Roadmap (2024), which was launched during last year’s International Zero Waste Day celebration. “Our latest project with UNIDO is to address waste from the renewable energy sector, such as solar panels and batteries,” he added.

Mignot emphasized the immense potential and opportunities that the circular economy offers in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, energy, fashion, arts, and culture.

He said, “The truth of the matter is about ensuring that products never become waste. Products and materials must be kept in circulation through maintenance, reuse, refurbishment, remanufacture, and recycling or composting.”

“The gains can be enormous for the climate, biodiversity, land, air, and water quality, and equally so for the economy and the people. The waste-to-wealth transition is possible and is already happening,” he concluded.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, reiterated the agency’s commitment to promoting the circular economy.

He said, “Because we are at the forefront of promoting the circular economy, it excites us when we are part of initiatives that promote and indeed, advance the circular economy, encouraging our people to embrace zero waste.”

“We want to thank the European Union for always being there. Moving forward, we believe there is more room to work together, and we will be glad to continue exploring the various possibilities and opportunities that this partnership provides. We look forward to more collaboration,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, commended the efforts of the EU, NESREA, local Non-Governmental Organisations, and other relevant stakeholders in organizing the event.

He noted that the event aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable waste management and the global zero-waste agenda, adding that this year’s theme highlights the urgent need to reduce waste and promote circularity, responsible production, and consumption.

The Minister, who was represented by Omotunde Adeola, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health at the Ministry, said, “Nigeria faces significant waste management challenges in the textile sector.

The fashion industry is rapidly growing, leading to an increase in textile waste. Fashion encourages a take-make-dispose approach, resulting in massive amounts of waste.”

“Nigeria has immense potential in fashion and textiles for waste-to-art innovations, showcasing Nigeria’s capacity to advance a circular economy through upcycled art, eco-entrepreneurship, and innovative waste solutions,” he added.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment remains dedicated to advancing policies and recognizing the urgent need to address waste management challenges in all sectors,” he concluded.

