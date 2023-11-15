EU Struggling To Keep Up With Amunition Promise To Ukraine

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday admitted that it will fail to keep its promise to Ukraine to provide the ammunition the country needs to fight the Russian troops.

The EU made the announcement earlier this year promising to provide one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s front-line forces by next spring, a goal that would have required a serious increase in production.

However, the 27-nation bloc is now finding it hard to keep up with its promise.

After a Tuesday meeting of EU defence and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell also cast doubt on the goal.

He said, “So maybe by March we will not have the one million shots.”

Also, Germany’s German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has thrown cold water on the promise, saying “The one million will not be reached. You have to assume that” German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said it was crucial to ramp up the supply of ammunition, adding: “Look at Russia. They are producing more today than ever.”

Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far.

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds said that the original target should not be taken literally.

“Well, of course, one million rounds are symbolic. I think aspiration and ambition is important,” he said.