EU Set To Expand Science And Innovation Partnership With Nigeria To Boost Research

The European Union has disclosed ongoing plans to deepen its science, technology and innovation (STI) ties with Nigeria, by strengthening the country’s research and innovation ecosystem, with a focus on digital transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot who made the disclosure at the University of Lagos’ 18th Annual Research Conference, underscored the role of research in driving inclusive and transformative progress.

According to him, the EU’s partnership with Nigeria was built on shared priorities, empowering scientists, innovators and young researchers to turn knowledge into impact across critical sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy and health.

He said: “Science is most efficient when it is universal, not when it bumps into borders. The European Union and its Member States are investing in research that advances the same green, digital and inclusive transition we are pursuing in Europe, and we are proud to work with Nigeria to achieve this.”

Mignot further announced that the European Commission has proposed opening negotiations with Nigeria on a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Agreement.

The proposed accord will create new pathways for joint research projects, academic exchange and investment in technology infrastructure.

“This agreement will help bring our researchers, innovators and universities even closer together,” Mignot added. “It will strengthen Nigeria’s role in the global innovation landscape and open more opportunities for young researchers and entrepreneurs.”

He also drew attention to the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe programme, a nearly €100 billion initiative that funds research and innovation across continents. Nigerian researchers, he noted, are eligible to participate.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, commended the EU for its support, describing the collaboration as a milestone in Nigeria’s drive to strengthen its research capacity and harness innovation for development.