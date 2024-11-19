EU Seeks Integrated Approach To Tackle SGBV Against Women, Girls

Share

The European Union (EU) has called on the Nigerian government, ministries, departments and agencies, private sector, civil society organisations, religious and traditional institutions, and all Nigerians to work collectively to tackle the menace of Sexual and GenderBased Violence (SGBV) against women and girls across the country.

Deputy Ambassador, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the 10th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) Programme, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice Sexual and Genderbased Violence Response Unit.

Vergos, who noted that an integrated approach remains the key to a sustainable solution to accelerating progress towards ending violence against women and girls, added that gender-based violence was not a ‘women’s issue,’ but an issue of all of society, hence, combating it requires the whole society approach.

