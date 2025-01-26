EU-SDGN Trains INEC Officers On Gender, Disability Inclusive Elections

Share

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance Programme (EU-SDGN) has thrown its weight behind a 3-day training of desk officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with specific targets on ensuring gender and disability inclusion in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The EU-SDGN said the event was aimed to develop a comprehensive training manual for INEC inclusivity officers to effectively address and manage gender and disability related issues that may arise during elections.

The workshop which was held in Abuja, provided an opportunity for relevant stakeholders to review INEC’s inclusivity manual and identify gaps and areas that needs to be improved upon.

Director, Gender and Inclusivity Department, INEC, Lakunuya Dorathy Bello, who described the workshop as timely and important, added that it would help the Commission to discharge its mandate to promote a free, credible, transparent, and inclusive elections across the country.

