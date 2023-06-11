EU-SDGN: Nigeria’s Democracy Has Brought Many Gains Despite Its Imperfection

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) cohort, has said 11 years after, Nigeria’s democracy has brought many gains with it even though it was not perfect and still growing with “pockets of stormy and smooth sails.”

This was contained in a message to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration by the EU-SDGN cohort made up of 16 organisations namely; Members of the EU-SDGN cohort include DAI Global, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Yiaga Africa, Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Institute for Media and Society (IMS), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and TAF Africa, National Peace Committee.

Others are; SOS Children’s Villages, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Justice Development and Peace Initiative, and Justice, Development & Peace Makers’ Centre (JDPMC).

The cohort while pledging to continue to work assiduously towards strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and deepening the gains that come with it, congratulated the people and government for the strides the country has made along the democratic path since its return to democratic rule in 1999.

According to the EU-SDGN, National Democracy Day serves to remind Nigerians of how far the country has come since June 12, 1993, and underlines the significant progress and achievements of democracy in the country.

It acknowledged the strides made by the country in entrenching democratic values, promoting inclusivity, upholding the principles of good governance, and respecting human rights and the rule of law, which are fundamental pillars of democracy all over the world.

The EU-SDGN cohort, therefore, called on all relevant stakeholders, including the government, political parties, civil society, and citizens, to continue their efforts in upholding democratic principles and protecting democratic gains, which are critical condiments for fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in Nigeria.

Through funding from the European Union, the EU-SDGN has been working to reinforce democracy by providing support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, Judiciary, Political Parties, Media, Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Through its sundry interventions, the Programme has provided technical assistance and capacity-building to strengthen democratic institutions, electoral processes, and civil society organizations.

Its partnerships have also promoted transparency and accountability in government institutions, while also increasing citizens’ engagement to ensure a vibrant and participatory democracy.