EU-SDGN Launches Media Toolkit To Promote Inclusive Reporting

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme has launched a toolkit to help community radio professionals to ensure fair, accurate, ethical, and inclusive reporting of electoral issues across the country.

The toolkit titled “Doing Civic and Voter Education: A Toolkit for Community Radio Professionals in Nigeria,” also aims to empower community radio to engage with marginalised groups, such as women, youth, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Furthermore, the EUSDGN programme, fosters inclusive voter education, provides strategies for countering misinformation and hate speech, and ensures that all members of society, especially marginalised groups, have a voice in the democratic process.

Through this initiative, the EU supports media literacy and provides factchecking tools, helping Nigerians distinguish reliable information, and thereby enhancing democratic engagement.

