EU Retaliates After Trump’s Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium Take Effect

The European Union yesterday announced retaliatory trade action with a series of duties on US industrial and agricultural products that will go into effect from April 1, responding to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to 25%.

The world’s biggest trading bloc was expecting the US tariffs and prepared in advance, but the measures still place great strain on already tense transatlantic relations.

Only last month, Washington warned Europe that it would have to take care of its own security in the future, reports The Associated Press.

The EU measures will cover goods from the United States worth some 26 billion euros ($28 billion), and not just steel and aluminium products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans will be hit, as they were during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Britain — which is not part of the EU — meanwhile said it would not impose retaliatory measures of its own on the United States. The UK government called Washington’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on global steel and aluminium imports “disappointing.”

