EU Restates Commitment To Strengthen Democratic Governance In Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment towards engendering and strengthening democratic governance in the country through deepened engagement with young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

The EU, through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) funded programme, noted that the aforementioned groups of people have the number and passion to positively influence and impact the socio-political space.

This was even as the body noted that although they were some positives and good achievements in the just concluded general elections, there were also some issues the country would need to address going forward.

Speaking at the end of a two-day retreat for the EU-SDGN cohort in Lagos, the European Union’s Programme Manager for Democracy and Rule of Law, Laolu Olawumi, explained that the retreat assessed the interventions of the cohort in the last 12 months, with a view to understanding what worked and what didn’t work, identify the challenges encountered, and chart better ways to address them.

While stressing on the importance of introspecting on the just concluded elections, Olawumi urged the EU-SDGN cohort not to lose sight of states like Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo whose elections were expected to hold in just over 100 days.

She said, “Over the last 12 months, we have had an intense work plan where different members of the EU-SDGN cohort have been delivering several activities and technical support to critical stakeholders that we have jointly identified.

“The retreat, therefore, sought to see whether the interventions that we have planned for the next couple of months would help us address the challenges that we have seen in the period leading to the elections, and the immediate aftermath of the election.”

Olawumi explained that the retreat created an opportunity for all the partners to discuss their intervention areas, the precise actions they undertook during the elections and what the cohort considers the critical issues that need to be addressed moving forward.

“In terms of what we are doing around capacity building, one thing to really highlight is the fact that the EU-SDGN programme is Nigerian-led and is mainly implemented by civil society organizations. And that in itself, is our way of contributing and building the civil society space in Nigeria.

“How do we provide a platform with which civil society can better engage with the government and build capacity to ensure that they are focusing on the issues, and they are operating within an environment that helps them properly harness the voices of ordinary Nigerians, and better serve the needs and the will of Nigerian people?

“So, that in itself for me, I think is a huge positive. But in doing this, we are engaging with all identified critical stakeholders as well. And when I say this, I mean, the government, civil society, and the public.

“Within the government, we are working with the electoral management body, trying to provide technical assistance. We are also working with the judiciary through our training and our engagements with Judges, as well as other officers of the court.

“We are also working with the media to promote a conducive legal environment for media to operate and for the Broadcasting Commission to also efficiently promote pluralism in the media and civic space.

“Of course, I think it’s very important to stress here that we have Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo state elections in just over 100 days from now. And so, the priority is to build trust with the Nigerian public by ensuring that those elections are conducted in a way and manner that further instils confidence in the electoral process in Nigeria,” she added.

Members of the EU-SDGN cohort include DAI Global, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Yiaga Africa, Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Institute for Media and Society (IMS), Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, TAF Africa, National Peace Committee, SOS Children, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Justice Development and Peace Initiative, and Justice, Development and Peace Movement.

The EU-SDGN programme provides support to institutions of government and supports, in particular, the Nigerian electoral process. It provides funding and technical support to targeted beneficiaries.

The six EU-SDGN component areas include Support to INEC; Support to the National Assembly and the Judiciary; Support to Political Parties; Support to Media; Support to Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Support to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).