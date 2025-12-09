EU Powers Sustainable Growth In Nigeria With New Balanga Hydropower Project

The European Union is driving one of Nigeria’s most ambitious rural transformation projects as the long-underutilised Balanga Dam in Gombe State is being converted into a full renewable-energy and agro-industrial hub, with commissioning scheduled for March 2026.

Once completed, the EU-funded small hydropower and solar project will supply 620 kilowatts of clean energy, unlocking an agro-processing zone, expanding irrigation, and powering new economic activity across Balanga and neighbouring communities.

During an impact visit, officials from the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS said the project demonstrates how international partnerships can revive dormant infrastructure and stimulate broad-based development.

Built between 1979 and 1984 but used almost exclusively for irrigation, the dam is now being upgraded through EU support, implemented with UNIDO, the Gombe State Government, and other partners.

Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation, Inga Stefanowicz, who praised the state government’s leadership and co-funding commitment, noted that the initiative illustrates the value of strong partnerships:

“The European Union’s support demonstrates how international collaboration can transform infrastructure into engines of growth and opportunity. Balanga is a model of sustainable development, bringing energy, jobs, and economic empowerment together in one integrated initiative. This is a blueprint for how governments and international partners can deliver tangible results for communities. This is more than an investment in infrastructure; it is an investment in people. Its benefits will endure, transforming lives across Gombe State.”

The Gombe State Commissioner for Water, Environment and Forest Resources, Mohammed Saidu Fawu, noted that an asset long left idle is now “a hub of activity,” creating jobs and supporting livelihoods.

According to him, the revamped facility will generate 320 kilowatts of hydropower and 300 kilowatts of solar energy. Most of the electricity will serve a new agro-processing zone three kilometres from the dam, enabling farmers to process rice and other crops locally, boost earnings, and strengthen value chains. Irrigation canals are also being expanded, raising the cultivable area from 2,200 hectares to nearly 11,000 hectares.

“For years, the dam was underutilised, but today it is a hub of activity. The project is creating employment opportunities, supporting livelihoods, and ensuring that the people of Gombe benefit directly from the resources in their communities,” Fawu said.

UNIDO Representative Azubike Emechebe highlighted the broader socio-economic impact, noting that the project empowers youth and local businesses:

“Through this initiative, youth and local communities are being empowered. The EU’s funding ensures productive use of energy, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and enabling industries to grow.”

Programme Manager on Green and Circular Economy, Godfrey Ogbemudia, said Balanga is being transformed “from a quiet town into a hub of energy and opportunity,” with reliable electricity set to improve daily life for homes, schools, and businesses:

“Balanga at night will no longer be a place of darkness. With consistent electricity, homes, businesses, and schools can function fully, and communities will thrive.”

The traditional ruler of Waja Chiefdom, HRH Mohammed Danjuma Muhammad, pledged strong community ownership and protection of the infrastructure.

Expected to be fully commissioned in March 2026, the Balanga project is being hailed as a flagship for sustainable development, community empowerment, and international cooperation.