EU Pledges New Investments To Accelerate Nigeria’s Digital Transformation

The European Union (EU) has announced significant new investments to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation, pledging an additional 45 million euros for ICT training, fibre-optic expansion and digital public infrastructure as part of a sweeping effort to boost nationwide digital inclusion.

Speaking in Kano at the fifth Project Steering Committee meeting of the Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) Nigeria, the EU’s Head of Section for Green and Digital Economy, Inga Stefanowicz, said the bloc is determined to ensure that digital development reaches every part of the country and not just major cities in Nigeria.

The forum which also launched the Women Venture Studio Innovation Hub, brought together government agencies, academia and innovation players under an initiative funded by the EU, BMZ Germany and the Kingdom of Denmark, and implemented by GIZ Nigeria, in a strategic push to extend digital development efforts to more regions

She said: “We do not want this Steering Committee to remain only in Abuja. That is why we have taken it across the country, from Lagos to Ibadan and now Kano. It is important to recognise the digital transformation happening here in the north alongside progress in other regions of Nigeria.”

Stefanowicz explained that the DTC forms part of a wider EU digital cooperation package valued at 820 million euros, noting that the next phase of support would intensify digital skills training and infrastructure rollout.

“It has been three years of project implementation. This was the first step. There is still progress ahead.”

Representing the Director General of NITDA, Acting Director of Digital Literacy and Capacity Building, Dr Ahmed Yusuf Tambuwal, described the deliberations as both constructive and timely.

“We are here to review progress and to chart the way ahead. We have identified gaps and aligned priorities. Inclusion remains a commitment. We want a digital economy that works for everyone, especially women and persons with disabilities.”

From the academic community, Dr Victor Odumiuwa of the NITDA IT Hub emphasised the programme’s growing impact on universities, saying, “Many start-ups have been supported, and many trainings have taken place. This is helping us scale innovation within Nigerian universities.”

Since its launch, the Digital Transformation Centre has trained and supported more than 5,300 Nigerians, including 2,060 women and 795 persons with disabilities.

It has provided access to digital skills, startup support and entrepreneurship resources, piloted digital vouchers and supported 40 startups and MSMEs with innovation assistance. Policy work in four states is helping reduce digital gender gaps.

Stakeholders also set priorities for the next project phase, including training an additional 5,800 young people, strengthening ICT employability pathways, expanding green and digital skills programmes and scaling initiatives such as mentorship, job-market integration and digital vouchers.

As EU–Nigeria cooperation deepens, the Digital Transformation Centre is being positioned as a model for how coordinated international partnerships can drive national development.

With a clear focus on inclusion, the shared objective remains a digital economy where women, youth and persons with disabilities are fully empowered to shape a more competitive, innovative and resilient Nigeria.