EU Pledges €300m Projects For N’west, N’east

The European Union (EU) has pledged the sum of 300 million Euros for new projects in the North-West (NW) and North-East (NE) of Nigeria.

Mr Gautier Mignot, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made this known at the 2025 annual Europe Day celebration, the News Agency of (NAN) reports in Abuja.

Mignot said that the EU and Nigeria shared a dream of a better, rule-based, more prosperous, sustainable, equal world, reflecting the realities and needs of the 21st century.

According to him, for this dream to come true, “we need to work together and you, Nigerians, have a major role to play in Africa and the world.”

“Since my arrival last September, I see a concrete progress daily in our partnership, in particular, through the roll-out of our EU Global Gateway strategy to offer more opportunities to the people, especially, the women and the youth, and through the 300m euros of new projects that we are launching this year in the NW and NE of the country.

“I also see our common willingness to enhance our relations, particularly in trade and investment for which we are proud to be your number one partner.

“In this fast-changing world, the EU is for Nigeria a stable and reliable partner and so is Nigeria for us,’’ he said.

Speaking further on partnership, the envoy said that the bloc was building the same partnership with its sister organisation ECOWAS.

He added that the bloc was seeking the same alliance with Africa as a whole, adding that foreign ministers from the bloc would meet in Brussels to prepare for the EU-AU summit.

“The summit will be held later this year and to also celebrate our 25th year of partnership, which is second to none in all areas,’’ Mignot said.

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, lauded the EU for the additional support of 300m Euros dedicated for new projects in the NW and NE regions.

He said that the partnership and values that Nigeria and the EU had shared has helped in addressing restiveness due to some of the empowerment initiatives they created for Nigerian youths.

Bagudu said: “Today is not just the affirmation of values that transcends border, peace, solidarity, mutual respect and partnership for sustainable development.

“These are values which the EU has championed and which Nigeria, the largest economy and democracy, both shares.

“Over 60 years, the relationship between EU and Nigeria has flourished in depth and breadth from trade, investment to governance reforms, public health, education, digital economy and climate action.

“The EU intervention in the Niger Delta and the North-East in supporting peace building initiatives and the restoration of livelihood and youth empowerment programmes has helped to reduce restiveness and in educational challenges.

“In recent years, EU continues to be a strategic partner in our nation’s developmental priorities, including our national development plan 2021-2025 and the new Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

