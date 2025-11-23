EU, Partners To Invest €15.5bn In Africa’s Clean Energy Transition

The European Union (EU) and its partners have pledged to invest up to €15.5 billion in Africa’s clean energy sector, aiming to expand electricity access, foster sustainable economic growth, and accelerate the continent’s transition from fossil fuels.

The initiative, championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was announced in Abuja in a statement signed by the EU Press Officer, Modestus Chukwulaka.

The campaign is organized in collaboration with the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and supported by the International Energy Agency.

“The campaign seeks to drive public and private investment in Africa’s clean energy transition, expand access to electricity, and promote decarbonized industrialization and sustainable economic growth across the continent,” the statement said.

President von der Leyen said, “Today, the world has stepped up for Africa. With €15.5 billion, we are turbocharging Africa’s clean-energy transition. Millions more people could gain access to electricity—real, life-changing power for families, businesses, and entire communities.”

She added, “This investment represents a surge of opportunity: thriving markets, new jobs, and reliable clean energy that meets the needs of partners globally. President Ramaphosa and I look forward to a clean-energy future for the continent—a future led by Africa, with strong support from Europe.”

The Team Europe package includes new Global Gateway projects co-financed by Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, alongside the European Investment Bank (€2.1 billion) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (€740 million). Bilateral contributions from Italy (€2.4 billion), Germany (€2 billion), the Netherlands including FMO (€250 million), Portugal (€113 million), Denmark (€81 million), Sweden (€44 million), Austria (€5 million), and Ireland (€5 million) amount to over €5 billion. The EBRD also pledged an additional €600 million.

Further commitments include a pledge from the African Development Bank to allocate at least 20% of the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund to renewable energy, while Norway committed approximately €53 million over 2026–2028.

The campaign is expected to generate 26.8 GW of renewable energy and provide reliable electricity to 17.5 million households currently without access. Of the €10 billion previously pledged by President von der Leyen on behalf of Team Europe, €3.1 billion had been announced earlier at events including the EU-South Africa summit, the Mattei Plan for Africa, the Africa Climate Summit, and the Global Gateway Forum, with an additional €7 billion announced at the final pledging event in Johannesburg on 21 November 2025.

This landmark investment underscores the growing global commitment to a sustainable, energy-secure, and economically empowered Africa.