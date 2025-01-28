EU, Other Donor Agencies Not Funding Nigeria Elections – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the funding of electoral activities still remains the sovereign responsibility of the Nigerian government.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke on Tuesday when he received the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, explained that the commission does not receive direct funding from donor agencies.

Prof. Yakubu also added that INEC does not have an account into which donor funds were warehoused.

“The EU and other development partners provide indirect support in areas such as the publication of reports, retreats, engagement with stakeholders, as well as consultancy and technical support services in various areas, through the implementing partners selected and appointed by them.

“Their support does not involve any direct funding of core electoral activities of the commission such as voter registration, production of PVCs, training and remuneration of ad hoc staff, electoral logistics, and the procurement of sensitive materials, including election technology,” he said.

He noted the EU’s partnership with INEC since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 and said it has helped to consolidate the electoral and democratic process in Nigeria.

Prof. Yakubu stated since the 2023 general election, the commission has received reports from many of the 206 national and foreign groups and international organisations accredited to observe the elections.

According to him, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) “made a total of 23 recommendations of which eight require action by the commission and 15 by the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government as well as other stakeholders such as civil society organisations, the media, faith-based organisations and political parties.”

“The eight specific recommendations for INEC relate to the dissemination of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for election, training of election duty staff, deployment of electoral technology, result management process, continuous registration of voters, the cleaning up of the voters’ register, the participation of marginalised groups in the electoral process and voting by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).”

He stated that there has been incremental improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process over the last six electoral cycles, but admitted that there is still a lot of work lies ahead.

Prof. Yakubu pleaded for the EU’s continuous support and collaboration with the INEC “as we approach the third phase of the European Union-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN).”

He told the ambassador that INEC worked very closely with his predecessors and looked forward to sustaining the same relationship with him to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

Ambassador Mignot had told the INEC Chairman that election is not the only aspect of democracy, stating that without a credible electoral system enjoying the trust of the citizens and the stakeholders, there can’t be a good democracy.

“And for us, it is a key part of the democracy, the basis of the democracy we have in our country, because we both believe democracy as the best way to organise relationships in our society between men and citizens,” he said.

He maintained the EU’s principle of political neutrality and said it does not favour any political party.

“And we are not here to meddle in the internal political life of Nigeria. So political neutrality is always at the core of our communication,” he said, disclosing that the Union is “in the middle of a project of support to democracy and governance in Nigeria with the €19 billion.

Share

Please follow and like us: