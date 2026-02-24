EU Opens Landmark Science Pact Talks, Targets Expanded €95m Research Footprint

The European Union has opened negotiations on a landmark Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement with Nigeria in a strategic push to scale up research funding, deepen innovation ties, and anchor long-term collaboration with Africa’s largest economy.

At a high-level inception meeting in Abuja, both sides formally commenced talks on a bilateral framework that would provide the legal and political architecture to expand Nigeria’s access to European research funds, particularly under Horizon Europe, and align scientific cooperation with economic transformation priorities.

The negotiations come amid growing EU investment in Nigeria’s research ecosystem, which has already attracted nearly €95 million in combined funding through Horizon Europe and the Global Health EDCTP3 programme.

Gautier Mignot, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, described the launch as historic and strategic, adding that the proposed pact reflects the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which emphasises sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen local knowledge systems and deliver long-term development impact.

He said: “We are not starting from scratch. Our researchers already cooperate actively, particularly under Horizon Europe, the largest research and innovation programme in the world.

“This agreement will provide the legal and political framework to accelerate and scale up our collaboration. It sends a strong signal that the European Union is committed to deepening its partnership with Nigeria in science, technology, and innovation.”

Nienke Buisman, Head of Cooperation for Asia, the Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East at the European Commission and EU Chief Negotiator, said the framework was intentionally designed to endure beyond political cycles.

“This is an overarching framework agreement between the European Union and Nigeria. It sets out the purpose, principles, and forms of cooperation, while allowing priorities to evolve over time.

“The framework distinguishes between direct cooperation, such as joint workshops, exchanges, and studies, and indirect cooperation through participation in each other’s programmes. Predictability and trust are essential for long-term collaboration, particularly where knowledge creation and intellectual property are shared.”

Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said the agreement would mark a turning point for the country’s research architecture.

“The historic significance of this agreement is clear. Nigeria is entering into a science and technology framework with the European Union at a time when innovation is central to our national development agenda.

“This agreement will not gather dust. Its implementation will include a joint science and technical cooperation committee, and our commitment will be reflected in measurable outcomes and concrete actions.”

Tope Toogun, Nigeria’s Chief Negotiator, said the country would prioritise sectors critical to economic competitiveness.

“In the coming weeks, we will refine the priority areas we wish to present, focusing on sectors that drive economic growth and national competitiveness,” he said.

Proposed areas of cooperation include agriculture and food security, public health, climate resilience, digital transformation, and space applications.

Under Horizon Europe alone, 55 projects involving Nigerian entities have secured approximately €20 million in funding across health, agriculture, food systems, and environmental research. Nigeria is also participating in 12 projects under the Global Health EDCTP3 programme, attracting around €75 million in total investment, with 15 Nigerian organisations currently involved.

Both sides aim to conclude negotiations by late 2026 or early 2027, with an action plan to enable early implementation once signed, signalling a decisive shift to place science, technology, and innovation at the heart of EU-Nigeria strategic relations.