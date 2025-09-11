EU, Nigerian Govs Launch €25m Projects To Support Displaced Persons

The United Nations House is currently hosting the official launch of two European Union-funded initiatives, the Sustainable Urban Integration of Displaced Populations in Northern Nigeria (SIDPIN) and the Support for Protection, Assistance & Durable Solutions (SPADS) projects.

The event brings together governors from Adamawa, Benue, Kano, Yobe, and Sokoto states, alongside top government officials, international partners, and humanitarian stakeholders.

The SIDPIN and SPADS initiatives, jointly funded by the EU with an investment of over €25 million, are designed to provide displaced populations in Northern Nigeria with durable solutions, including access to housing, livelihoods, and social integration within cities and rapidly growing urban areas.

READ ALSO:

According to EU officials, the projects aim to address the long-term needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) by supporting sustainable urban resettlement, protection frameworks, and community rebuilding efforts.

Stakeholders at the launch emphasized that the projects will play a critical role in helping vulnerable groups, including women and children, rebuild their lives after conflict and displacement.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to work with Nigerian authorities to strengthen resilience, foster peace, and promote sustainable development in the affected regions.