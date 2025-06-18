EU, Nigeria To Deepen Pact In Fight Against Transnational Organized Crime

Share

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (EUROJUST) and the Federal Ministry of Justice has signed a working arrangement to strengthen cooperation on Transnational Organized Crime in November 2023.

Speaking during a visit to Nigeria to discuss the implementation on the Arrangement, Vice-President of EUROJUST, Mr José de la Mata Amaya, said there is need for a mutual commitment to work together on what he described as a complex phenomena.

The meeting, hosted by the EU Delegation, had in attendance the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Nigerian Solicitor General, Beatrice Jedy Agba, the EU Member States Ambassadors, representatives of the United Nations office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC),

The High Level Meeting would open dialogue towards a better understanding of the EU, its Member States and the Nigerian legal systems, identify challenges and areas where collaboration can deepen or become more effective.

According to Amaya, crime is borderless, and as such, would require effective collaboration among states and agencies to put criminals behind bars.

He said: “Nigeria needs the support and assistance in the cases with the member states of the European Union, and indeed the member states of the European Union also need to strengthen and to enhance their cooperation with the authorities of Nigeria.

“We meet today to know better each other, to define which best practises are to enhance this cooperation, to identify also challenges, issues or problems that may exist in the member states where we are assisting the Nigerian authorities, but also in Nigeria where they assist the member states.

“And the main aim of this endeavour will be to improve the number of cases that we have together, because that will mean that we are providing more assistance to the judges and prosecutors in the member states and also in Nigeria when it comes to their trans-border investigations.

“We have reached a conclusion and we know for sure that if you wanted to do something, you can do it alone, but if you wanted to go farther, you have to go in a team. And that’s what we want to achieve with this working arrangement, to work like a team, respecting of course all the international conventions, multilateral and bilateral, that are in place when it comes to international legal cooperation, and respecting of course the guarantees and rights of the person under investigation, but together as a team, as colleagues, doing that we will achieve a criminal justice goal that is finally our very common goal.”

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, expressed the joint willingness of Nigeria, the EU and its Member States as well as the UN agencies, to fight transnational organised crime, in a more coordinated and efficient way.

He appreciated the UNODC, which has been very instrumental in helping to start the cooperation, and also facilitating the implementation of the Working Arrangement.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, explained that the arrangement was “primarily aimed at strengthening joint efforts against transnational organised crimes, with particular focus on enhancing seamless judicial cooperation across international borders in the interest of international criminal cases.

“We hope that this will broaden our collective vision and illuminate pathways for reinforced cooperation in international criminal justice matters between Nigeria and the European Union.

“We hope also that we are able to achieve our goal of practically implementing the working arrangement, hoping that it operates smoothly and efficiently for the effectiveness of tackling criminal activities between Nigeria and Europe, among others,” she said.

Eurojust, is an agency of the European Union for international legal cooperation in criminal matters and is integrated by judges and prosecutors, whose task is to provide assistance, support, facilitate criminal cases, and criminal investigations that are handled by judges and prosecutors in the EU Member States.

