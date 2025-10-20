EU, Nigeria Deepen AI Cooperation Through Research Partnerships

In a bid to turn cutting-edge research into real-world applications, the European Union (EU) and Nigeria are enhancing their strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on aligning scientific research with commercially viable solutions across key technology sectors.

At this year’s University of Lagos (UNILAG) International Week, themed “Equitable Partnership and the Future of AI in Africa,” both partners noted it reflects a shared vision of collaboration rooted in fairness, reciprocity, and shared responsibility.

Through initiatives like the forthcoming agreement and ongoing research programmes, the Nigerian government and the EU are reinforcing their commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, and human-centred innovation ecosystems.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, outlined ongoing efforts to build a structured framework for science, technology, and innovation collaboration between the EU and Nigeria.

De Luca said the forthcoming EU–Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Agreement would formalise partnerships that enable researchers, universities, and enterprises to jointly explore AI applications relevant to Nigeria’s development priorities and the broader African innovation landscape.

He said: “The agreement will open new possibilities for research institutions and innovators to work together on areas that matter to both our regions, such as how AI can be used responsibly to address societal challenges, drive productivity, and create inclusive opportunities.”

De Luca also highlighted the Generative AI for Africa call for proposals, closing on 31 October, as one of several EU-funded initiatives that encourage cross-continental collaboration in AI development.

“We want to see Nigerian researchers at the centre of this process, forming networks, exchanging ideas, and leading projects that shape the continent’s innovation ecosystem.”

Beyond research funding, De Luca emphasised the EU’s continued engagement with Nigerian institutions to strengthen local research capacity.

“Our cooperation with the National Universities Commission and the establishment of a research contact point in Nigeria are part of wider efforts to ensure that Nigerian institutions have access to the tools and partnerships required to thrive globally.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the EU’s sustained collaboration with Nigerian universities as a model for mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Our students and researchers stand to gain from exposure to diverse networks and knowledge systems. This kind of cooperation supports not only innovation but also the institutional growth of our universities.”

The dialogue at UNILAG underscored that the future of AI in Africa would depend on partnerships that prioritise shared knowledge, ethical development, and equitable access, principles that define the EU–Nigeria relationship in science and innovation.