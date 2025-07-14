Eu, Mexico Criticize Trump’s Proposed 30% Tarif

The European Union (EU) and Mexico have expressed disappointment at US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 30 per cent tariffs on their imports from 1 August.

Mexico criticised what it called Trump’s “unfair deal” and insisted its sovereignty was non-negotiable, while the EU’s chief, Ursula von der Leyen threatened to take “proportionate countermeasures”, if needed.

Both said they wanted to keep negotiating with the US. Trump has warned he will impose even higher import taxes if either of the US trading partners decide to retaliate, reports the BBC. This week Trump also announced new tariffs on goods from Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil from next month.

In the letter sent on Friday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump wrote: “We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with the European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term-large, and persistent, trade deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-tariff, policies and trade barriers. “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal,” the letter added.