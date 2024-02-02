EU Leaders Unlock €50BN Support Package for Ukraine

All 27 European leaders have agreed to a €50 billion ($55billion; £43bn) aid package for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said. “We have a deal,” Michel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He said that the agreement “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine”.

There had been fears that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban would block the aid package as he had done already at a European summit last December. Orban had said he wanted to force a rethink of EU policy towards Ukraine and questioned the idea of committing to fund Ukraine for the next four years.

Diplomatic sources told Reuters that the new deal includes a yearly discussion of the pack- age and the option to review it in two years, “if needed”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “grateful” to EU leaders, highlighting that the decision was taken by all 27 heads of state in a united display of support for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia nearly two years ago.

Zelensky also said the package would “strengthen the long-term economic and financial stability” of Ukraine.